Nollywood actor turns US citizen says, ‘I’m not returning to Nigeria’

Nigerian actor, Osinachi Dike, has revealed that he won’t be coming back to Nigeria after becoming a citizen of the United States of America.

According to the thespian and skit maker, he noted that he would be leave his wife and kids to relocate to the U.S. as he flaunted his US passport via his Instagram account. Osinachi further asserted that he would be leaving the country to go make money to feed his family.

The actor said; “Brethren help me thank God, it has not been an easy thing I would be leaving my family, my wife should take care of the children. I’ve tried, my wife should take care of my kids. I’ve tried so I need to leave, I need to go and make money, I might not even come back, in fact, the truth is anywhere you see me in Owerri, if you see me in Nigeria collect money from me because I’m no more around because I’m no more coming back. Let me go and enjoy myself.”(sic)

Holding both the Nigerian and US passports in his hands, the actor made a comparison claiming that the US passport is like a visa to heaven. He said, “Just check the difference, see this one(American passport), this one is like a visa to heaven.”

The actor’s assertions are coming duriing a time the country is facing hardships like insecurity, fuel scarcity, unemployment, cash scarcity, among others.

Also, during a media briefing organized by the Presidential Media Team, in the State House, Abuja, on Thursday 27th of January 2023, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, disclosed that about 159 Nigerians renounced their Nigerian citizenship in 2022.