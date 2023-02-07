Cash scarcity: Kate Henshaw slams Emefiele, Buhari

Popular Nollywood screen diva, Kate Henshaw, has lamented about the ongoing hardship Nigerian citizens are facing as regards cash scarcity. The iconic thespian took to…

Popular Nollywood screen diva, Kate Henshaw, has lamented about the ongoing hardship Nigerian citizens are facing as regards cash scarcity.

The iconic thespian took to her verified Instagram account to narrate how she had been deprived of her money in banks, moreso, she explained how several banks she visited claimed that they do not have money.

Kate seized the opportunity to slam President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for their lack of due diligence and for putting Nigerians in this hardship.

The actress further claimed that the CBN has been providing people with false information about how much it deposits into commercial banks daily.

The Blood Sisters movie star who was obviously angry captioned the video, “I am beyond incensed and livid! The @centralbankng has been feeding tales and spinning yarns to Nigerians and passing the buck when they are complicit! What was the rush for in exchange for old notes??? If you have certain people among yourselves that you want to punish, why not face them and stop heaping hardship on us?

“Even with the daily limit or monthly limit, one cannot access their money. One thing is for sure, the trust in banks has been eroded, and @centralbankng is to blame. Such an insensitive and not well-thought-out policy. After you take photos with the new notes some of which the colour runs, the note is very uneven, so you decided to hide it away… Despicable!!”

Based on several reports, this period is a very gruesome one for several Nigerians due to the Naira redesign and the enactment of a cashless policy instructed by the CBN leaving several Nigerians in a difficult situation.

Meanwhile, the Central bank of Nigeria asserted that its ambition was not planned to starve Nigerians of the new Naira notes, but to enable cashless commerce, with the use of online transfers, point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, and USSD.

