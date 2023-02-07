Politics: Banky W appreciates wife publicly for support

Popular Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, commonly known as Banky W has penned down an emotional message to his wife and ace actress, Adesua…

Popular Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, commonly known as Banky W has penned down an emotional message to his wife and ace actress, Adesua Etomi, for standing by him in his political journey.

In a recent post via his social media accounts, the entertainer who is aiming for the House of Representatives to represent the people of Eti-Osa made a video clip where his wife Adesua Etomi stood by him during his campaigns.

The singer also revealed his wife’s reactions after he told her of his plans to venture into politics. Banky W asserted that his wife was confident that he would make a significant impact in his position at the political seat

Banky further also thanked Adesua for accepting his decision, even though she wasn’t in support at first. The caption of the post read; “Susu always hated politics… So when I began talking about the burden I had to run for office, I’m sure you can imagine how she felt. She said “Banky I know you, and I know your heart… and if you’re given an opportunity, I’m sure you would do a great job and make a difference… BUT politics in Nigeria is dirty and dangerous. And I don’t want anything to soil you or harm you.”

“My response was that our politics will always remain dirty and dangerous if the good people always avoid it. If the people who truly care about the state of our country don’t begin to participate in politics then we will never turn things around. We have to move past pointing fingers and complaining…to doing something about it.”

He continued, “So Susu and I did a lot of talking and praying together, and thank God she finally agreed. So I began this journey…one that I would never have been able to withstand if she didn’t stand with me.”

“The life of a genuine public servant is tough. And it’s tough on your spouse too. There’s so much required of you… your time, talent, and treasure… your sacrifice, tough skin, and strength… your faith and finances. This much is certainly true – truly running for office, with the right intentions, is physically, emotionally, financially, and spiritually the most draining thing you could ever do.”

“There’s no way I’d have been able to do this without Susu. So today please take a moment to help me say thank you to Mrs. W. My friend and lover. My person and purpose partner. Thank you, Shuga. Thank you for everything. I love you, and I’m grateful to God for you.”(sic)

Wellington married actress Adesua Etomi traditionally on 19 November 2017, and the couple afterwards had their white wedding which was conducted in South Africa on 25 November 2017. In early 2021, Wellington and Adesua had a son. They kept the pregnancy a secret, catching many off guard on news of the baby’s arrival.

In 2018, Wellington revealed his political aspirations to run for the Lagos’ Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, under the platform of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), formed in 2017. Unfortunately, he lost the election to Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress(APC).

The Politician and actor is currently running for the same seat under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 election.

