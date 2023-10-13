BREAKING: Tinubu pulls FCTA out of TSA, allows Wike generate IGR

President Bola Tinubu has pulled the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( Facts) out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). This, he said, would allow Nyesom…

This, he said, would allow Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to use the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR for the development of the nation’s capital.

Wike, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, also disclosed that the President has approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

This he said would allow the progression of staff of the FCT Administration.

Civil servants in the territory have been complaining of the effects of the absence of such Commission for their career progression.

Details later…

