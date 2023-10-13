✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Top Story

BREAKING: Tinubu pulls FCTA out of TSA, allows Wike generate IGR

President Bola Tinubu has pulled the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( Facts) out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). This, he said, would allow Nyesom…

President Bola Tinubu has pulled the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( Facts) out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

This, he said, would allow Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to use the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR for the development of the nation’s capital.

Wike, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, also disclosed that the President has approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

This he said would allow the progression of staff of the FCT Administration.

Civil servants in the territory have been complaining of the effects of the absence of such Commission for their career progression.

Details later…

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: