No outbreak of water-borne disease in King’s College – Mgt

The Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of King’s College, Lagos, Mr Sunday Ameh, has reassured parents of the association’s commitment to providing standard amenities that will not compromise the welfare of the students.

Mr Ameh gave the assurance in an interview on Thursday against the backdrop of reports by some parents alleging poor environmental sanitation and unavailability of potable water in the college, especially the annex in Victoria Island.

On his part, the Director and Principal of the college, Mr Andrew Agada, noted that since his arrival in 2019 there had never been any incident of water-borne diseases.

He explained that the college had always taken issues of water, food and welfare of the boys in both the main campus and the annex with extreme care.

Agada further said that this was coupled with the fact that the 1991 set of the old boys assisted the college with a borehole at the main campus, accompanied by continuous turnaround maintenance.

He said that the college had inherited a borehole from the Federal School for Arts and Science that had served the place for over 20 years, at its annex campus on Victoria Island.

According to him, in 2020, the borehole collapsed and the college brought in water engineers who urged the management to go for a new one.

He said, “When we looked at the cost, we discovered that we could not do it alone. So, I wrote a letter to the ministry for urgent attention, which was acknowledged and we did the follow-up and eventually the contract was awarded.

“Meanwhile, within that period, we were buying water just to ensure that our boys were taken care of irrespective of the huge number. We survived it. Now we have an industrial borehole where we are all drinking from, including my humble self and the staff. The water is always treated.

