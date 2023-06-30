Foundation distributes cows, foodstuff to 500 Muslims in Edo

An NGO, Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation (CEEF), has distributed food items to 500 Muslims and cows to Muslim traditional rulers in Edo North Senatorial District…

An NGO, Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation (CEEF), has distributed food items to 500 Muslims and cows to Muslim traditional rulers in Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State to celebrate the Eid el-Kabir.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on behalf of the foundation’s founder, Tijani Mohammed said the gesture was the foundation’s humanity service aimed at cushioning the effects of the current economic situation and to celebrate the season with Muslims.

He said, “The gesture came at a time when the Muslim faithful are celebrating this year’s Eid el-Kabir. The foundation was set up last year with special interest to reduce poverty and hunger.

“About 500 Muslims will benefit from the foundation’s food distribution, while our traditional rulers who are Muslims will be given cows.”

He called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the founder of the foundation to ensure that Muslims had something to celebrate the Eid el-Kabir.

One of the beneficiaries, Musa Ajakaiye, noted that the foundation had been giving foodstuff and empowering the less privileged.

