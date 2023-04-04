No more squabble over officers’ recruitment, promotion — Arase

The new chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, yesterday said there would be no more rift between the PSC and the Nigeria Police…

He spoke to reporters in his office after receiving the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and the Force Management Team on a courtesy visit.

Arase assured of a harmonious working relationship between the PSC and NPF.

“We don’t have to quarrel about their (police officers) promotions; we don’t have to quarrel about their (constables) recruitment.

“So, everything will be seamlessly done in such a way that everybody will be happy and it will be a win, win situation for everybody.

“A small team would be set up to sit together, and take a look at the issue to enable the police high command and the commission to review the process,” he said.

Arase also assured that the best personnel would always be recruited into the police to enhance competence and professionalism.

IGP Baba said the visit was to assure the PSC of the readiness of the police to work in harmony and improve their relationship.