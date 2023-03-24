Buhari renews two federal appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the Chief Executives of two federal parastatals. This is contained in circular from the Office of the…

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the Chief Executives of two federal parastatals.

This is contained in circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), press and public relations department and signed by Mr. Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the office.

According to the circular, Bello Maigari was reappointed as the Executive Secretary/CEO, National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) effective 26th February, 2023 for a final term of four years.

Also, Dr. Gambo G. Aliyu was reappointed as Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) effective 26th June 2023 for a final term of four years.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties,” the circular said.