News

No extension of 2024 SSCE internal registration, says NECO

NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has not extended the closing date for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal registration.

The Council said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, by its Acting Director, Directorate of information and Digital Communication, Mr Azeez Sani.

Sani said the registration which started on Monday, Dec.18, 2023 would close on Monday, June 3, 2024.

He, however, said that late registration which attracted late registration fee would take place from Tuesday, June 4 to Monday, June 10.

He enjoined candidates, school principals, commandants, state ministries of education and other stakeholders to disregard social media posts purporting that the registration period had been extended to Monday, June 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on June 19 and end on July 26.

Candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examination. (NAN)

