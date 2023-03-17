No date yet for N/Assembly supplementary polls — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has not scheduled any date for the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this on Friday in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that elections in some senatorial zones and federal constituencies were either cancelled or could not hold then due to legal issues or distruption of the process.

According to him, the attention of the commission has been drawn to a news report insinuating that it intends to conduct supplementary elections together with the governorship and state assembly polls that will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023.