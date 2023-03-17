Buhari: Corruption remains existential threat

President Muhammadu Buhari says corruption remained an existential threat to nations. He said this yesterday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the management of the…

President Muhammadu Buhari says corruption remained an existential threat to nations.

He said this yesterday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the management of the Code of Conduct Tribunal led by its chairman, Danladi Yakubu Umar.

Buhari indicated his desire that the foundation laid by this administration in the war against graft would be sustained by successive governments.

He described the Code of Conduct Tribunal as “an important tool in our fight against corruption over the last seven years,” adding that such frontline agencies, “which are in the trenches are relied upon to demonstrate that the government means what it says and remains committed against corruption in all its forms.

“It is our hope that the foundation which has been laid by this administration will be carried forward and continued, as the issue of corruption remains an existential threat to all nations,” he said.

Buhari recognised the sacrifices being made by the Code of Conduct Tribunal and similar agencies “in the midst of very challenging economic and revenue shortages,” and pledged innovative and new models of financing very important agencies and work programs that are critical.

Umar commended Buhari’s administration for the salutary impact it had made in the area of infrastructural development, agriculture, and provision of social services, among others.

He said the CCT was hampered by funding challenges, poor staffing, and appealed for Buhari’s intervention.