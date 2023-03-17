BREAKING: NJC recommends compulsory retirement of Taraba Chief Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of the Chief Judge of Taraba State High Court, Justice Philibus F. B. Andetur, with…

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of the Chief Judge of Taraba State High Court, Justice Philibus F. B. Andetur, with immediate effect.

Justice Andetur was recommended for compulsory retirement following his indictment in a petition written against him by Senator Muhammed Sanusi Dagash.

Senator Dagash had in the petition accused the embattled Chief Judge of suppressing judgment by failing to rul in the case with Suit No: TRSJ/134/17 involving Mallam Kassim Yahaya Ahmad Vs Shittu Wurmo & Shuwari Farms Limited.

In the statement by the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji Oye, on Friday following the end of the council’s 101st meeting said the investigative committee found Justice Andetur to have breached the provisions of Section 294(1) of the Nigerian Constitution “and therefore recommended him for compulsory retirement with immediate effect to Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State.”

Naira Redesign: Buhari’s response to supreme court judgement unconvincing – CNG

Ganduje swears-in acting Chief Judge

He said the council also considered the report of the Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with its recommendation to empanel four Committees to further investigate four of the seven petitions forwarded to it, and dismissed three others, one for being subjudice and two over the retirement of the judges.

He said the council considered the list of candidates presented by its interview Committee at the end of deliberations, which recommended the appointment of six Heads of Court such as Justices Ikpambese Maurice Ahemba (Benue); Hafsat Abdulrahman (Adamawa); Abiodun Ayodele Adebara (Kwara); Iyabo Subulade Yerima (Oyo); Ibrahim Wakil Sudi (Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Adamawa); and Audu James Balami President Court of Appeal, Adamawa).

The council also considered the list of five judges for Plateau State High Court such as Charles Donglong, Ashahabu Suleiman Wase, Shikamma Kassam Sheltu, Mary Abah Izam, and Nanle Titus Komak.