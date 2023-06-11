No artiste can compete with me on rap stage – Lil Wayne

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., American rapper, known professionally as Lil Wayne, has claimed that no artiste can compete with him on the verzuz stage. He…

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., American rapper, known professionally as Lil Wayne, has claimed that no artiste can compete with him on the verzuz stage.

He said this in an interview with American outlet, Rolling Stone magazine.

In the interview, Wayne was asked who he wanted to battle, but he gave an unlikely answer.

“I was interested in Mixtape Weezy going against Lil Wayne. That would have been crazy,” the rapper said.

“So you’d be onstage by yourself?,” The journalist responded.

In his response, Lil Wayne said: “Yeah. What other artistes you think? There ain’t no other artiste that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I’m sorry.”

Fans have been anticipating Lil Wayne to participate in a Verzuz matchup.

In December 2022, Wiz Khalifa threw his hat into the conversation, saying he would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle.

He is regarded as one of the most influential hip hop artistes of his generation and often been cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was signed by rapper Birdman, joining Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label.

From then on, he was the flagship artiste of Cash Money Records before ending his association with the company in June 2018.

