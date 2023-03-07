Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable is in the news again as he has blasted his senior colleague in the industry, Wizkid. While dishing a word of…

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable is in the news again as he has blasted his senior colleague in the industry, Wizkid.

While dishing a word of advice to Big Wiz, the Zazoo Zeh singer stated that the Grammy award-winning singer should think about his lyrics before entering the studio booth.

In a video footage making the rounds on the internet, Portable aired his opinion about Wizkid’s verse on the remix of ‘Abracadabra,’ a song by Rexxie.

While commenting on the superstar’s verse, Portable urged Wizkid to praise God instead of glorifying gratifications.

He said in Pidgin language, “Any music you want to sing, think about it. Which one is ten girls naked on my bed? God I beg you, I have nothing in my pocket. Where would I see the money to spend on ten girls on my bed? If you want to do music pray. Can’t you praise God? Are you not seeing the reality of things?” (sic)