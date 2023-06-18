NNPP voids suspension of Imo chairman

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has voided the suspension of its Imo chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo, by the local government chairmen of the party.…

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has voided the suspension of its Imo chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo, by the local government chairmen of the party.

The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, stated this at a news conference in Abuja.

Major said that the decision was taken by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“Recently, there was a leadership disagreement in the Imo Chapter of our great party in which the State Chairman, Duruimo, was purportedly suspended by aggrieved officers in the state over alleged anti-party activities.

“Duruimo dismissed his removal, stating that his leadership had earlier suspended the officers and members involved in the plot to sack him.

“The national leadership of the party led by Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali has stepped into the matter with a view to amicably resolving it in the interest of the party and the good people of Imo who desired a new and better Nigeria on the platform of NNPP.

“Accordingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) directs that status quo should be maintained in the Imo State Chapter Executive led by Chief Charles Duruimo,” he said.

Major added: “All actions taken by the two sides in the leadership disagreement are null and void, and of no effect in running the affairs of the party in Imo.” he said.

He said that the affected officers of the party did not explore the appropriate channel of communication and procedure in handling the dispute in line with the clear provisions of NNPP’s constitution.

He added that in the next few days, the state executive would be invited to Abuja to formally resolve the crisis.

He said that the need for peace, unity, teamwork and synergy in running the affairs of the party in Imo could not be overemphasised as it prepared for the November 2023 governorship election.

“NNPP is poised to win Imo governorship poll and will not allow an intra party squabble to distract it from winning the state, to expand its frontiers in the nation’s democratic space.

“Having fielded credible, competent and resourceful candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa, NNPP is equally resolute in winning the two states,” he said. (NAN)

