Over 4000 benefit from free eye surgeries

The Director of External Affair and Sustainability Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, has disclosed that 4,218 patients have benefited from the organisation’s free eye surgery…

The Director of External Affair and Sustainability Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, has disclosed that 4,218 patients have benefited from the organisation’s free eye surgery programme in Edo and Delta states in 12 years.

She disclosed this in Benin during the organisation’s ongoing free medical care tagged, “Eye Can See” programme organised in collaboration with its partner, NNPC exploration and production.

Afe, who said the initiative was designed to ensure the provision of eye care and visual treatment for cataract and other eye problems among the members of its host communities in Edo and Delta states, explained that this year’s programme is going on simultaneously in about 90 communities in 13 different centres in Edo and Delta states, adding that the exercise would run for one month.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...