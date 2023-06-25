Nnaji, six other Africans selected in 2023 NBA draft

Charlotte Hornets center, James Nnaji has been selected among the twelve international players from eight countries for the 2023 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old former Barcelona…

Charlotte Hornets center, James Nnaji has been selected among the twelve international players from eight countries for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old former Barcelona player who was born in Makurdi with the number 31 overall pick, made him the fifth player from Nigeria to be selected in the previous five years.

Nnaji who started his career in 2019 with Pecsi VSK in Hungary on the draft night said was ecstatic for having his dream of playing in the NBA come through.

“For me, it’s a very special moment. For me coming from Africa, never having this dream to play in the NBA, and all of a sudden thing started to change, started coming my way. It’s one of the most exciting moments of my life. I’m really excited to have this opportunity.”

Nnaji has played for FC Barcelona in the ACB and EuroLeague for two seasons after beginning to play basketball in 2016.

In 2018, Nnaji participated in a Giants of Africa camp, an organization founded by Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri, who is also from Nigeria.

Opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 NBA season featured a record-tying five players from Nigeria, 16 players from Africa, and more than 50 players with at least one parent from Africa.

Others foreigners are Victor Wembanyama (France, ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Bilal Coulibaly (France, ties to Mali), Mouhamed Gueye from Senegal, Rayan Rupert (France, ties to Morocco), Sidy Cissoko (France, ties to Senegal), and Toumani Camara (Belgium, ties to Mali)

In total, there have been more than 125 NBA players either born in Africa or with at least one parent from Africa.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...