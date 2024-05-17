NMA suspends services in Akwa Ibom over kidnap of member

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Akwa Ibom State has announced the suspension of its services in all government and private hospitals following the kidnapping…

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Akwa Ibom State has announced the suspension of its services in all government and private hospitals following the kidnapping of one of its members.

Dr John Robbin Esu, a member of the association, was abducted in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on April 30, 2024, and has been held captive for 15 days, prompting the decision.

Prof. Emem Abraham, the NMA state chairman, stated that the withdrawal of services was immediate and would be subject to review every 72 hours.

He emphasised that the association’s members were deeply affected by the incident and were not in a suitable state of mind to continue providing services to the public until the matter is resolved.

Addressing the press in Uyo on Thursday, Prof. Abraham explained that the decision was made following a resolution reached during an emergency general meeting held on May 15, 2024, at the Doctors’ Mess in Uyo.

Abraham also appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, to ensure the safe and prompt release of Dr Esu.