Army establishes peace committee to address Bassa killings

Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding the 3 Division, Nigeria Army, and Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has inaugurated a 17-man peace implementation committee aimed at resolving the ongoing killings and reprisals in communities within the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This initiative follows a recent attack on herders in the Maiyanga community of Kwal District, Bassa LGA, where two herders and over 200 cattle were killed last Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the headquarters of 3 Division Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos on Wednesday. The committee, chaired by Mr. Musa Audu from the Irigwe community, and co-chaired by Malam Adam Yaqub from the Fulani community, is tasked with implementing strategies to achieve lasting peace in the area.

In a statement, the governor of Plateau State, represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Ephraim Usman, called on both the Irigwe and Fulani communities to embrace peace and harmony. He assured them of the government’s full support in achieving lasting peace in the area.

Addressing stakeholders, the chairman of the committee, Mr. Musa Audu, emphasised the importance of collective support and cooperation to achieve the committee’s objectives. He stressed the goal of achieving peace devoid of any bias or prejudice.