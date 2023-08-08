NLC President: Tinubu told us he stays in two-bedroom flat

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said President Tinubu had told them that he is living in a two-bedroom...

Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says President Bola Tinubu labour leaders that as part of measures to reduce the cost of governance, he lives in a two bedroom apartment.

Ajaero stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Daily Trust reports that the organised labour had on Thursday called off its nationwide protest on the removal of petrol subsidy after a meeting with the president.

Speaking on the television programme, he said, “During our meeting with the president, we complained about the high cost of governance. We told him that when he appoints ministers, they will appoint SSAs. And the SSAs will also appoint SSAs. But the president said that the labour should look at it from the point of job creation. But we did not agree with that.

“He took his own case for example. He told us that if you come to his fleet of cars, that it was large and he made efforts to reduce it and he was told that it’s a security issue.

“He equally went further to say that he prefers to use his own private jet and they told him no, it’s a security issue, he must use the government jet. And he went further to say, even himself, that he’s using only a two-bedroom flat.

“That he’s trying as much as possible to tighten his belt and he will try as much as possible to talk to his people working with him. So, I don’t know what that means.”

