Niger: El-Zakzaky speaks against military action

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has joined Nigerians to ask President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go ahead with…

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has joined Nigerians to ask President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go ahead with military action against the Niger junta.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under Tinubu’s leadership had given the junta seven days to reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum or risk sanctions, including military action.

But while addressing a group of Qur’an reciters during a visit to his Abuja residence at the weekend, El-Zakzaky said the bond between Nigeria and Niger Republic had gone beyond neighborhood, emphasizing that the affinity is that of brotherhood.

He said Nigeria ought to ponder on fraternal relations it has had with both the state and people of Niger.

Criticize don’t denigrate the President- Minister

Niger: Air France suspends flights to Burkina Faso, Mali

El-Zakzaky said: “Borno territory was partitioned into four parts, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. Most of the territory was part of Borno. Furthermore, if you look at the territory of the Shehu Usman empire, from Borno up to Sokoto, each city was partitioned into two. If you look at the territory of Hadejia, some part of it was annexed to Niger. A part of Gumel’s territory is part of Niger. If you cross the border of Maigatari, you are still part of Gumel’s territory but were ceded to Niger. A part of Kazaure is also part of Niger.

“This is the same fate that befell Daura. A large part of Daura also became part of Niger. Katsina was also partitioned into two parts: Katsina Maradi and Nigeria’s Katsina. They are all partitioned. Moreover, the Gobir Empire was also partitioned between Niger and Nigeria. The hometown of Shehu Usman Danfodio, Marata, is located in Niger.”

“The cultural ties that Niger and Nigeria share are closer than people imagine. We are twin brothers, sharing the same roots and values. I hope this is clear.”

“They are our brothers, since the hometown of our founding father is located in their country. It is unimaginable that we would one day end up fighting against each other. It is shocking that these ruthless people want to use this country to attack our brothers, just to engage in fratricidal genocide, right?

“I heard that some Nigeriens claimed that Nigeria would attack them. I suggest that you perish the thought. Even if the threat of the invasion appears genuine, May Allah forbid this, we are not the ones attacking you. It was the handiwork of another power behind the scene in collaboration with the president who is going to attack you, but not Nigerians. We are not being consulted, we do not support it, and there is no way we can kill one another. Therefore, it is not Nigeria that is going to attack, it is other foreign powers who want to use Nigeria to do so. They are used to this.

“They once did it after the Islamic Revolution in Iran when they used Saddam Hussein to invade Iran. The war lasted for 8 years whereas the people of Iran and Iraq are one people. The cultural ties they share are so strong that a senior position in Iran is being fielded by an Iraqi. Ayatollah Sahrudi who is the Chief Judge of Iran, hailed from Iraq. He is the highest-ranking judge in Iran. You would see a lot of positions being fielded by Iraqis and nobody raises an eyebrow over the issue simply because they see each other as one.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...