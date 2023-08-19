NLC kicks against FG’s palliative, says cup of rice, N2000 not enough

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against the N180 billion palliative package released by the federal government to states to cushion the impact of…

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against the N180 billion palliative package released by the federal government to states to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, saying only the governors will gain from the packages.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said that based on what the government provided, poor people across the country would get N2,000 and a cup of rice each.

Ajaero pointed out that Nigerians could not trust the state governors to pay minimum wage, questioning why they should be charged with the implementation of the initiative.

He said, “N5bn multiplied by 36 states will give you N180bn. So, if you divide that with the official figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, which says that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, and calculate it, you will get about N2,000 each for those poor.

“That is the government’s official statistics, but you and I know the figure is more than that. So, is that what to celebrate? And then, five trucks or about, of rice to a state. The poor people of these states cannot get one cup of rice. It will not go around.

“Even if you pick them from the poverty bracket, it will be difficult for them to get one cup of rice. Is that the best we can do? Is that the best approach to governance? So, do we look at our people as people we should give one cup of rice and N2,000? Is that palliative?”

As part of measures to reduce the economic effects of the subsidy removal, the federal government on Thursday announced a N5bn palliative for each state in the country.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...