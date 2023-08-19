✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PANDEF cautions against scrapping N/Delta ministry

    The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against scrapping the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

    In a communiqué signed by the National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark and National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, at the end of their meeting yesterday in Abuja, PANDEF noted that the Ministry of Niger Delta was created by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and sustained by the successive administrations of President Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, saying it must continue to function under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

    The forum asked President Tinubu to nominate a Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, threatening that scrapping the ministry would be met with “adverse consequences.”

     

