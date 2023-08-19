PANDEF cautions against scrapping N/Delta ministry

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against scrapping the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.…

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against scrapping the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a communiqué signed by the National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark and National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, at the end of their meeting yesterday in Abuja, PANDEF noted that the Ministry of Niger Delta was created by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and sustained by the successive administrations of President Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, saying it must continue to function under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The forum asked President Tinubu to nominate a Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, threatening that scrapping the ministry would be met with “adverse consequences.”

