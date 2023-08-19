Embrace technology to block leakages, AGF tasks state accountants general

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, has charged accountants general of the 36 states to embrace technology in their operations in order to block…

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, has charged accountants general of the 36 states to embrace technology in their operations in order to block financial leakages.

Madein stated this in Abuja yesterday at a capacity building workshop for accountants general which had the theme: “Financial Management, Innovation, Fraud Detection and Control for Sustainable Development”.

She noted that technology had revolutionised accounting practice, especially in the aspect of recording, reporting, storage and retrieval of information and records.

She said, “The federal government introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), among other innovations, to block leakages and enhance financial transparency, which is why we are urging states who have not adopted these technologies to do so immediately.”

She noted that although the innovations were still work in progress, the federal government was improving its operations periodically to boost service delivery.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chairman of the State Accountants General Forum and Accountant General of Sokoto State, Umar Ahmad Balarabe, said the workshop was crucial to share ideas of innovative ways of managing their work and mandate.

