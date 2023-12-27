Nine Arrested In Sokoto For Making Pillows With Used Diapers, Sanitary Pads

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested nine persons for making and selling pillows filled with used diapers and sanitary pads in…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested nine persons for making and selling pillows filled with used diapers and sanitary pads in Sokoto State.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters on Wednesday, the state’s Commandant, Bello Alkali Argungun, said the arrest followed an intelligence report.

He stated, “They used small children who get them the trash. They filled the pillow cases with it which they sell to their customers. The pillowcases carry different logos of reputable foam companies.”

According to Argungun, this was capable of endangering the health of the users.

“They may contract some diseases without knowing the cause. I am appealing to our people to always go for businesses that are legitimate,” he added.

He noted that investigation was still ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to court.

In a separate development, the command decorated over 300 newly promoted personnel.