NiMet alerts public to weather condition in Borno, Kano, others  

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet), has alerted the public on the possibility of deterioration in visibility in some northern states as a result of observed…

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet), has alerted the public on the possibility of deterioration in visibility in some northern states as a result of observed dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.

According to a release from the agency, “stations in the source region from Chad (Faya-Largeau, Bol-Berim, Mongo, Abeche and Ndjamena) have been reporting horizontal visibility between 800m and 4000m.”

“Other sources from Niger that share borders with northern Nigeria (Diffa, Maine-Soroa, Goure, Bila, Maradi, zinder and Birni-n- Konni) have been reporting dust haze in poor visibility between 1000m and 3000 m since the last 24 hours,” it added.

Explaining further the statement revealed that due to strong winds, the dust in suspension is expected to propagate to some states in the northern part of the country, which will further reduce horizontal visibility.

UPDATED: Naira Marley, Sam Larry remanded as Police declare suspect wanted over Mohbad

Senate confirms ministerial nominee who collapsed during screening, 2 others

The release further disclosed that there are prospects of DUST HAZE (in moderate to poor horizontal visibility) over the northern parts of the country, especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa Potiskum and Maiduguri in the next 24 hours, the statement reads.

NiMet therefore advised members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere. Individuals with respiratory ailments are advised to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health.

NiMet also advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary,” it said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...