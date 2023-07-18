Nigerians smartest people on the planet — Akon

Famous music star, Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, known mononymously as Akon, is a Senegalese-American singer, record producer, and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of “Locked Up”, the first single from his debut album Trouble, followed by the second single “Lonely”.

In a recent interview on the podcast, Drink Champs, the music executive described Nigerians as “extremely talented people”. Akon while hailing Nigerians further stated that its citizens are make more billionaires than any other country.

During the podcast, the 50-year-old singer also compared Nigeria with New York City. He said in part, “Nigeria is compared to New York City. This could be debatable but Nigerians are the smartest people on the planet.

“I promise you, there is nobody smarter than a Nigerian. Now of course there are a few bad apples that came out but they are extremely smart. They just put their intelligence into the wrong place.

He added, “If they were to gear that towards something more positive or productive… Because the ones that did, there are more billionaires being made in Nigeria than anywhere in the world.”

