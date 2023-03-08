Nigerian woman on Italy’s most wanted list extradited

A Nigerian woman, Joy Jeff, who has been wanted in Italy since 2010 has been flown from Abuja back to Rome where she has been…

A Nigerian woman, Joy Jeff, who has been wanted in Italy since 2010 has been flown from Abuja back to Rome where she has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including running a prostitution ring, Italian police said on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old was one of the few women on Italy’s most-wanted list, police said in a statement, describing her as a prominent figure in the Nigerian mafia.

The extradition was facilitated by a treaty signed by Nigeria and Italy in 2020. She was arrested in Nigeria on June 4, 2022, on an international warrant issued by Italy, the statement said.

Italian investigators in the eastern city of Ancona said Jeff played a leading role in trafficking women to Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, where they were forced into prostitution by violence and threats. She has been convicted in her absence, Reuters reports.

Video released by the Italian police showed the woman being flown from Abuja to Ciampino airport in Rome where she was taken away in a wheelchair by the police.

“Africa today is a strategic location when looking for fugitives and fighting organised crime,” said Vittorio Rizzi, an Italian police chief responsible for international coordination.