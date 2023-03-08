PHOTOS: Watermelon laden truck tumbles In Jigawa

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse A trailer laden with watermelon was involve in an accident at Katanga village, Jigawa local government area of Jigawa state,…

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

A trailer laden with watermelon was involve in an accident at Katanga village, Jigawa local government area of Jigawa state, on Wednesday evening.

The trailer with number plate KTL 45 YG was headed for Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, when the accident happened.

At least six persons sustained injuries in the accident.

Danlami Gambo, a security guard at Katanga Primary, located some metres from the accident scene, said he heard a loud sound and and rushed to the scene.

See the pictures below: