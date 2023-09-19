Nigerian ‘sets Guinness World Record marathon reading’ record

A Nigerian, John Obot, has reached 145 hours Guinness World Record (GWR) official attempt for the longest marathon reading aloud event. With the 145-hour mark,…

A Nigerian, John Obot, has reached 145 hours Guinness World Record (GWR) official attempt for the longest marathon reading aloud event.

With the 145-hour mark, Obot has surpassed the 124-hour record set by the former holder of the title, an Indian, Rysbai Isakov.

Obot started reading on September 12 at Cityview Hall (LETTERS HOUSE), Watbridge Hotels & Suites in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by 1pm after some technical hitches with equipment/power failures which invalidated his initial attempt.

After reaching the 145-hour mark, an excited Obot declared that he would continue reading till 10pm yesterday.

Present at the ‘Readmania’ event to cheer up the marathoner were the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Enobong Uwah; Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebiet; and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Media, Mr Anietie Usen, among other notable politicians and indigenes.

The venue of the event was packed full of supporters and admirers of the marathoner who started a countdown for the reader when he reached 144 hours 59 minutes and 34 seconds.

The reading marathon was supported by the Uyo Book Club, founded by Dr Udeme Nana, Chief Program Director of Readmania Team.

Obot, a school teacher, is the son of the late journalist, Mr John Obot, who served as the Akwa Ibom State Correspondent of the FRCN.

