Insecurity: FG to send police officers abroad for training

The federal government says there are plans to send police officers to foreign countries to acquire sophisticated training that will enable them to tackle insecurity…

The federal government says there are plans to send police officers to foreign countries to acquire sophisticated training that will enable them to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Police Affairs Minister Ibrahim Gaidam disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja when the management of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, led by its Executive Secretary, Abdullahi Bala, briefed him on the activities of the NPTF.

Gaidam charged the NPTF to equip the Force with both local and foreign professional training to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

“We need to send some of our personnel outside Nigeria to get highly sophisticated training that would enable them to tackle crimes in the country.

“Instead of waiting to send 20 personnel abroad, you can send 10 that can be accommodated within available funds rather than jettison crucial professional training abroad that will impact their output to the nation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...