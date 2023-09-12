Nigerian entertainers mourn as Singer Mohbad dies

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba known professionally as MohBad, is dead. The 27-year-old reportedly passed away on Tuesday. However, details of his…

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba known professionally as MohBad, is dead.

The 27-year-old reportedly passed away on Tuesday.

However, details of his death remain sketchy at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, his colleagues and fans have flooded their social media pages with tributes to the deceased.

“Mohbad I see your mainland concert na! We talk na!!! We suppose run one na! I still get the video na! Abi I don dey mad??? MOHBAD!!!!???,” his friend, Zamorra wrote via X, formerly Twitter.

Rapper, Olamide with a heartbreak emoji said: “Damn ! Mohbad. This life…”

British-Ghanaian producer, Juls : “R.I.P. Mohbad.”

Blaqbonez wrote: “RIP Mohbad, may you find peace.

Mohbad, before his demise, was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He’s best known for his hit singles, Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards in 2022.

