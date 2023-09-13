Land document forgery: Kano govt sets to establish forensic unit

Kano State government has revealed that the state has approved the establishment of the forensic unit at the state Ministry of Land and Physical Planning…

Kano State government has revealed that the state has approved the establishment of the forensic unit at the state Ministry of Land and Physical Planning to curtail land documents forging.

The state’s commissioner of land and physical planning, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Kano zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commissioner said they were at the Kano zonal command to cement the existing cordial relationship between the two organisations and to seek more collaboration.

He further explained that the present administration of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf was committed to fighting against corruption at all costs, especially in the land sector.

FG to reconstruct homes for Benue IDPs, not Fulani colony – Benue gov

FG flags off container movement by train, to evacuate 90 containers daily from Apapa

The commissioner pointed out that since he assumed duty he had encountered so many challenges which needed to be addressed as well as to find lasting solutions.

On his part, the acting zonal commandant of EFCC, Kano zonal command, Chinedu Ogbu assured the commissioner of his command’s support to the ministry at all times.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...