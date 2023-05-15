✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Benefit From Islamic Financial Instruments

Download Here         Chances are, as a Nigerian, you have enjoyed a ride on one of the roads built with funding from…

    By Dana Daniel Zagi

Download Here

 

 

 

 

Chances are, as a Nigerian, you have enjoyed a ride on one of the roads built with funding from Sukuk Bond.

In case you do not know, Sukuk is an Islamic financial instrument and is one of a number of instruments Nigeria makes use of for the benefit of citizens.

 

And the country has signed to get more at the just concluded International Conferences of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

Nigeria Daily looks at what these instruments are and how Nigerians will benefit from them.

