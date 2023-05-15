NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Benefit From Islamic Financial Instruments

Download Here Chances are, as a Nigerian, you have enjoyed a ride on one of the roads built with funding from…

Download Here

Chances are, as a Nigerian, you have enjoyed a ride on one of the roads built with funding from Sukuk Bond.

In case you do not know, Sukuk is an Islamic financial instrument and is one of a number of instruments Nigeria makes use of for the benefit of citizens.

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Some Men Get Beaten Up In Marriages

THE BEARING: Would The World Be A Better Place Without Men?

And the country has signed to get more at the just concluded International Conferences of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

Nigeria Daily looks at what these instruments are and how Nigerians will benefit from them.