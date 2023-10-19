Nigerian ambassador tasks Gusau, Super Eagles on AFCON triumph

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Portugal, His Excellency Alex E. Kefas has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Alhaji Ibrahim…

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Portugal, His Excellency Alex E. Kefas has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the Super Eagles to win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Kefas gave this charge when he hosted the Nigeria contingent to the international friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal, saying that the team’s victory over Mozambique in their second game has created a winning mentality that must be sustained in upcoming matches and championships.

He further lauded the leadership qualities of Gusau and charged him to consolidate efforts to ensure the Eagles keep winning in a statement by the NFF’s communications director, Ademola Olajire

“We want a Super Eagles’ team that will, once more, be the joy of all Nigerians at home and abroad. Nigerians love their football and they love their National Teams, and I charge you to start winning the major trophies to make us all happy.

“The leadership qualities of the NFF President, Alhaji Gusau, are not in doubt. I know he has what it takes to ensure the Eagles keep winning, beginning with the Africa Cup and the ticket to the FIFA World Cup.”

With few weeks to the commencement of the race to 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, the Super Eagles won their first friendly match in 55 months, defeating Mozambique 3-2 in Portimao on Monday to underscore that their ‘Let’s Do It Again’ mantra for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals is no fluke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...