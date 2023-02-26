NigeriaDecides: Abdulsalami Abubakar’s younger brother defeated in Niger

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State, Abubakar Abdul Buba has defeated the APC Candidate, Abubakar Adamu, younger…

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State, Abubakar Abdul Buba has defeated the APC Candidate, Abubakar Adamu, younger brother to the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in the just concluded National Assembly elections in the state.

Announcing the House of Representatives election results at the former Education Resource Centre, Minna, the State Capital, Professor Mercy Modupe Adeyeye, said Buba of the PDP scored a total of 35,688 votes while Ado Salami of the APC scored 19, 282.

Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, scored 1, 747 while the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Usman Musa Ndakpayi polled a total of 2, 548 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Abdullahi Musa Wisdom scored 2, 875.