Nigeria wins first medal in African Beach Games

Team Nigeria yesterday recorded its first medal with Esther Toko clinching Bronze in Rowing as the 2nd African Beach Games continue in Temament, Tunisia.

Team Nigeria had earlier in the wake of the event defeated Benin Republic 2-0 (12- 0, 12- 0) in Teqball men’s singles and double, shooting the nation forward to the final stage of the game.

With this positive development, Nigeria is all set to record about 2 or 3 medals in Teqball.

As the days unfold, the events will captivate audiences with their electrifying performances and fierce competition. The excitement promises to be palpable as Nigeria’s athletes strive to showcase their abilities so as to record more podium performances at the event.

The 2nd African Beach Games will culminate on June 30, marking the end of this exhilarating sporting extravaganza. As Nigeria competes across these diverse events, the nation will undoubtedly cheer on its athletes and rally behind them in their pursuit of victory with a view to securing the necessary qualification for the ANOC Beach Games holding in August this year.

Nigeria is expected to participate in 10 thrilling events at the games, which will run from June 22 to June 30, 2023 as a crucial qualification phase for the upcoming ANOC World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia, scheduled for August 4 to August 12, 2023.

