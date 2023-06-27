Nigeria advances to Rugby Olympic qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe despite loss to Algeria

The Nigerian men’s rugby national team, the Black Stallions, lost 24-5 to Algeria in the final of the pre-Olympic qualifying series in Mauritius on Sunday,…

The Nigerian men’s rugby national team, the Black Stallions, lost 24-5 to Algeria in the final of the pre-Olympic qualifying series in Mauritius on Sunday, but they have advanced to the final qualifying round of the Rugby Event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 24 -7 in the opening match before beating Burundi 43 -14 and in the last group match blew apart Congo 43-0.

In the quarter-final, the Coach Steve Lewis led Lads thrashed Botswana 33-5 to qualify for semi final where they met a highly determined Cote d’Ivoire side who also fell to the fire power of the Stallions 20-12.

Nigeria’s defeat to Algeria was the first and only setback they had in the pre-qualifier in Mauritius.

Nigeria will join Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Madagascar, Tunisia, Kenya, and South Africa who have already qualified for the final qualifying phase in Zimbabwe. Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire also reached the final stage.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Rugby Event final qualifying phase will hold in Zimbabwe in September this year.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...