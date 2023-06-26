Why I donated N10m, bus to Benue FA- Edeh

The newly elected Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BAFA), Barrister Paul Edeh, has said he donated the sum of N10m to the association…

The newly elected Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BAFA), Barrister Paul Edeh, has said he donated the sum of N10m to the association to ensure that the new board takes-off on a sound financial footing.

The frontline promoter of female football in Nigeria also donated a brand-new Sienna bus to the football association.

It will be recalled that during his inauguration as the new Chairman of BAFA, Edeh had promised to boost the association with the now redeemed N10m pledge and a bus to ease transportation challenges.

The highly celebrated football administrator and president of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) also led the new board on a courtesy visit to the Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

During the visit, the FA chairman informed the governor who was represented by his deputy, Barrister Sam Ode, that after its inaugural meeting, the new board considered it necessary to pay him a courtesy call and intimate him of its mission and vision for football development in the state.

He said “Our vision for BAFA is to run an investment driven, self sustaining and impactful football association committed to fair-play, accountability and focus on grassroots football development in pursuit of FIFA, CAF and NFF mandates.

“Our mission as a football association is to effectively oversee and administer football in all ramifications in Benue State in the most transparent and accountable manner in order to eradicate all opportunities for corruption and ensure that the rule of law is respected.

“My administration shall be tailored towards support for football development at the grassroots through the various local FAs and affiliate members comprising the coaches association, referees association, players union and the four leagues.”

Edeh reiterated that his leadership will be anchored on the FIFA Forward project based on three principles – Increased investment in football development, more impact through the achievement of football development objectives and continued oversight to ensure that all funds are used responsibly.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...