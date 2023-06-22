Nigeria spends only $10 per citizen on health annually – Bill Gates

Co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, has called on the federal and state government to improve their budget for healthcare, lamenting…

Co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, has called on the federal and state government to improve their budget for healthcare, lamenting that only $10 is spent on each Nigerian annually.

Gates, who spoke at the Youth Innovation Forum in Lagos on Wednesday, said Nigeria is full of talented people with a lot of potential but it will be difficult to fulfil that potential if there is no access to the most basic building blocks of life.

“It may not surprise you that Nigeria’s state and federal governments only spend the equivalent of $10 per person on health each year, compared to $31 in sub-Saharan Africa as a whole. Leaders need to make a much bigger financial commitment, focused most of all on improving primary health systems.

“Making sure clinics are well-staffed and supplied, making sure children get the vaccines they need-all of this is absolutely essential to improving health and opportunity and unlocking all of Nigeria’s potential,” he said.

The business magnate and philanthropist noted that he has faith in Nigerian youths to make a difference in the country and beyond because of the unprecedented potential of new technologies.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to ensure equitable access to opportunities and innovations, noting that Nigerians living in urban areas are twice as likely to make digital payments as those in rural areas.

