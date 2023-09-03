Nigeria extends Peseiro’s contract

The Nigeria Football Federation and Jose Santos Peseiro have reached an agreement for the gaffer to continue in his role as Head Coach of the…

The Nigeria Football Federation and Jose Santos Peseiro have reached an agreement for the gaffer to continue in his role as Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team of Nigeria, Super Eagles.

The Director of Media at the NFF, Ademola Olajire, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

As stipulated in the original contract, drawn in May 2022, the Portuguese has been handed the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to, at the minimum, the semi-finals of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Cote d’Ivoire in a few months.

Peseiro has steered the Super Eagles through the qualifiers and to a ticket with a match to spare, including a 10-0 record international win against Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco in June 2022.

He has now agreed to continue in the role after accepting a pay cut on his earlier terms, with the new agreement also putting him in charge of the Super Eagles B – the home-based professionals who contest the biennial African Nations Championship.

