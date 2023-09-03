Adeboye: Naira Will Be Stronger Than Dollar 

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted that the country will experience the period again when naira was stronger…

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted that the country will experience the period again when naira was stronger than the United States dollar.

Adeboye said this during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, at the headquarters situated at Ebute Metta, Lagos, with the September theme; ‘Uncommon Miracles.’

In the black market, dollar is currently being bought at N915, while being sold at N918.

Naira currently exchanges at N740.38 in the official window as Nigerians grapple with economic downtown, as fuel subsidy removal is having its toll on the country.

Speaking on the value of naira to dollar when he newly became the GO of the church, Adeboye said the Nigerian currency had more value than the solar.

“The days when Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know,” Adeboye said.

He reiterated the statement when he noticed the congregation was not convinced, adding that the members would believe when the glorious days return.

“Oh! I know you don’t believe me. If the Lord I serve is still on the throne, those glorious days will return.”

“Maybe when that happens, you will know that there is a God of miracles,” he added.

