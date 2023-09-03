4 victims of Kaduna mosque attack left behind 61 orphans, widows

Four victims of the Kaduna Mosque attack, which claimed about seven lives on Friday night, left behind over 61 orphans and widows, Daily Trust reports.…

Four victims of the Kaduna Mosque attack, which claimed about seven lives on Friday night, left behind over 61 orphans and widows, Daily Trust reports.

Bandits on motorcycles had attacked worshipers while praying, killing and injuring their victims before fleeing the community.

A farmer and businessman, Ya’u Ibrahim, who had 20 children and two wives, was among those killed.

Others included the JTF commander who was believed to be the main target of the bandits, Malam Isiaka, who left behind 17 children and three wives.

Another villager, Yunusa Nuhu, left behind 14 children and two wives, while Malam Adamu of Gidan Maidara left 10 children.

Malam Dan Asabe Saya-saya, a community leader who spoke to Daily Trust, described the incident as very worrisome.

He also mentioned that Mustapha Sale, a 25-year-old man, was the only person without a wife among the victims.

“As you know, all the five persons killed inside the mosque are from this village, but the remaining four were killed in nearby villages. However, four of those killed in our village left 61 orphans and widows,” he said.

The only person without a family was the groom-to-be, and his family had already made introductions for the marriage, just waiting for a wedding date before the unfortunate event took place.

He said the families of the victims, especially women and children, were in dire need of assistance due to the loss of their breadwinners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...