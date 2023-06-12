NIGERIA DAILY: Significance Of Nigeria’s Democracy Day

Download Here Nigeria has enjoyed uninterrupted democracy since 1999, that’s for 24 years now. Initially celebrated on May 29, former President Muhammadu Buhari on June…

Nigeria has enjoyed uninterrupted democracy since 1999, that’s for 24 years now. Initially celebrated on May 29, former President Muhammadu Buhari on June 6, 2018 through a presidential declaration announced June 12 as the new Democracy Day in Nigeria.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we discuss the significance of Nigeria’s Democracy.

