Download Here As June 5 rapidly approaches intrigues, horse trading and grandstanding is on the increase as lawmakers jostle to produce the next leadership of…

Download Here

As June 5 rapidly approaches intrigues, horse trading and grandstanding is on the increase as lawmakers jostle to produce the next leadership of the National Assembly.

NIGERIA DAILY: How 2023 Elections Ushered In A New Political Era In Nigeria

NIGERIA DAILY: Why The 10th Assembly Will Be Different

Do Nigerians care about who emerges as as leadership of thevrwo Chambers of the National Assembly? Find out in this episode of Nigeria Daily.