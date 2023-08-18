✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    NIGERIA DAILY: Reason Northerners Were Put In Charge of Defence Ministry

    By Mardia Umar

      By Mardia Umar

    The president, Ahmed Bola Tinubu in his new list of portfolios assigned to minister saw yet again a northerner in the position of minister of defense and for the first time, state defense minister was named, both from Northwestern Nigeria.

    What is the idea behind this? Find out in this episode of Nigeria Daily.

