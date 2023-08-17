NIGERIA DAILY: What Rise In Inflation Means For Nigerians

Download Here The National Bereau of Statistics has disclosed that Nigeria’s annual inflation rose to 22.79 percent in June from 22.41 percent in the previous…

The National Bereau of Statistics has disclosed that Nigeria’s annual inflation rose to 22.79 percent in June from 22.41 percent in the previous month.

NIGERIA DAILY: How Niger Coup Is Affecting Businesses In Border Communities

NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerian Traders Survive Amidst Mass Shop Demolition

How will this affect the ordinary in the country? Find out in this episode of Nigeria Daily.

