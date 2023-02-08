✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Naira Scarcity Crashes The Cost Of Food Prices

Download here         The cost of living will soon kill the living has been the street slangs on the lips of Nigerians…

food prices

More Podcasts

Download here

 

 

 

 

The cost of living will soon kill the living has been the street slangs on the lips of Nigerians for a while as we experienced a skyrocket in the prices of food in the country.

 

NIGERIA DAILY: How Naira Scarcity Has exposed The Failure Of Nigerian Online Banking System

THE BEARING: Why Parents Should Still Spank Their Children

 

But with the recent scarcity of Naira note and both consumers and traders lacking access to cash, are we still seeing the skyrocketed prices of goods?

In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, we take a trip round major markets in Nigeria, to see if truly the Naira scarcity has crashed the prices of food commodities.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories