NIGERIA DAILY: Naira Scarcity Crashes The Cost Of Food Prices

The cost of living will soon kill the living has been the street slangs on the lips of Nigerians for a while as we experienced a skyrocket in the prices of food in the country.

But with the recent scarcity of Naira note and both consumers and traders lacking access to cash, are we still seeing the skyrocketed prices of goods?

In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, we take a trip round major markets in Nigeria, to see if truly the Naira scarcity has crashed the prices of food commodities.