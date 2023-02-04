✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: Why Parents Should Still Spank Their Children

Download Here     One of the most challenging things you will do as a parent is disciplining your child. Those days, spanking or manual…

    By Lilian Ogazi And Bisola Fatoye

More Podcasts

Download Here

 

 

One of the most challenging things you will do as a parent is disciplining your child.

Those days, spanking or manual reset cam in different forms, but it happened. but same cannot be said for now.

 

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Some Banks May Not Comply With The New CBN Directive

THE BEARING:Why Women Must Take “Permission” From Their Husbands Before Going Out

 

Has the reduced spanking of children affected our kids of today? Should spanking be brought back?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at why spanking should be brought back fully to our society.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories