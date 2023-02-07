NIGERIA DAILY: How Naira Scarcity Has exposed The Failure Of Nigerian Online Banking System

Download here It’s February 7th, a few days to the expiration of the old Naira note. It’s no longer news how chaotic the…

It’s February 7th, a few days to the expiration of the old Naira note. It’s no longer news how chaotic the country has become.

There is no old naira note, and no new naira note as well, as a result of this, Nigerians have fallen fully to the use online transactions and internet banking services.

How are Nigerians coping?

In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, Nigerians share their experiences of failed online banking transactions.