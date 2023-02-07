✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: How Naira Scarcity Has exposed The Failure Of Nigerian Online Banking System

Download here     It’s February 7th, a few days to the expiration of the old Naira note. It’s no longer news how chaotic the…

More Podcasts

Download here

 

 

It’s February 7th, a few days to the expiration of the old Naira note. It’s no longer news how chaotic the country has become.

 

NIGERIA DAILY: Experts Review Education Plans Of Kano Gubernatorial Candidates

THE BEARING: Why Parents Should Still Spank Their Children

 

There is no old naira note, and no new naira note as well, as a result of this, Nigerians have fallen fully to the use online transactions and internet banking services.

How are Nigerians coping?
In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, Nigerians share their experiences of failed online banking transactions.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories